Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $733,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $278.99. The stock had a trading volume of 152,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

