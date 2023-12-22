Courage Miller Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,235,000. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,627,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,943,000 after purchasing an additional 433,106 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CWI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 38,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,451. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

