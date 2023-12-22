Cooper Financial Group Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120,923 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $397,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

