Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $217.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $175.70 and a twelve month high of $219.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.