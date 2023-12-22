Comparing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC) & The Competition

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lithium Americas (Argentina) to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -0.05% -0.04% Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors -187.96% -3.20% -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors 1064 2391 2925 103 2.32

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus target price of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 85.30%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 39.54%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than its peers.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lithium Americas (Argentina) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A -$93.57 million 28.39 Lithium Americas (Argentina) Competitors $7.79 billion $1.66 billion 3.61

Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas (Argentina). Lithium Americas (Argentina) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats its peers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

