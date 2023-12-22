Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

