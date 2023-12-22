Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.