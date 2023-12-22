Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $526.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

