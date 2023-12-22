Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in American Tower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $214.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.29.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

