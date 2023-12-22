Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of -117.70, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

