Claudia Dyckerhoff Buys 2,500 Shares of Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) Stock

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC – Get Free Report) insider Claudia Dyckerhoff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$51.31 ($34.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,275.00 ($86,090.60).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.44.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

