City Holding Co. Purchases 11,372 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $3,571,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 179.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 80.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.3 %

AMD opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61. The company has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

