City Holding Co. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average is $193.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

