Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,253.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

