Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $101.21 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

