Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

