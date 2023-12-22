Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.53

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.53 and last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 2041366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $948.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 147,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Further Reading

