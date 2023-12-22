C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,172.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares in the company, valued at $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,470. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $33,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

