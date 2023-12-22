Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,126.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $942.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $888.62. The stock has a market cap of $527.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.