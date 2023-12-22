Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

