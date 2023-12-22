Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.0% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $50.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,519.55. 218,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,392. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,907.38 and a one year high of $3,542.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,079.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,992.27. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,362.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.