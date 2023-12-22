Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLBD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,545,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,917,450. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,504,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $25.61 on Friday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $823.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.