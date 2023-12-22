Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.
BLBD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,504,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $25.61 on Friday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $823.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.20.
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.
