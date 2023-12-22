Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 587,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 793,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of -0.43.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 16.5% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 100.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 980,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2,684.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 1,511,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

