Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Acquires $126,773.25 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 77,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,447.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Beyond Air Trading Up 12.0 %
NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.42.
Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on XAIR
About Beyond Air
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond Air
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.