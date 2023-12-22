Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Acquires $126,773.25 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 77,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,447.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beyond Air Trading Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.42.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 497.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,168 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,363,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 567,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Beyond Air by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,090,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 226,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Air by 93.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 241,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

