Bender Robert & Associates Has $4.16 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
