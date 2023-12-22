Auour Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Auour Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Auour Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.