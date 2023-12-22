Auour Investments LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Auour Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

JAAA opened at $50.49 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

