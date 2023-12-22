Auour Investments LLC Purchases 3,646 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Auour Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $563,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

