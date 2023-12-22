Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Amy Horton Sells 14,397 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $273,543.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Artivion alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $36,431.34.

Artivion Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $18.14 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $743.74 million, a P/E ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,651,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 755,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Artivion

About Artivion

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.