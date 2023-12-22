Analyzing Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) and XBP Europe (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Europe shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Marchex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.5% of XBP Europe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and XBP Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -24.78% -26.43% -20.31% XBP Europe N/A N/A -124.14%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Marchex has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Europe has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marchex and XBP Europe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $49.81 million 1.29 -$8.24 million ($0.29) -5.10 XBP Europe N/A N/A $2.39 million N/A N/A

XBP Europe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marchex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Marchex and XBP Europe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A XBP Europe 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About XBP Europe

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. It offers XBP platform that provides secure messaging services; request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

