Analysts Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Target Price at $16.88

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

CRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.25.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Kendall purchased 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

