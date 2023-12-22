American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Realty Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $280.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.85. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

