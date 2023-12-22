Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Mizuho

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Ameren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $72.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ameren by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.