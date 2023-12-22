Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 251,757 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after buying an additional 503,071 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

