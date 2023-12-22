Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $423.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $427.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.27.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

