Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Cut by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,567 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Down 0.2 %
Adobe stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $598.83. The stock had a trading volume of 104,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,298. The company has a market capitalization of $272.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $583.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.85. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
