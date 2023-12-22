ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Craig Eric Anderson Sells 40,252 Shares

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $598,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,277.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Craig Eric Anderson sold 58,883 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $881,478.51.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,328 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,385,000 after purchasing an additional 594,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,009,000 after purchasing an additional 770,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

