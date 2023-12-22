Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,545,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,456,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $219,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $102,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $101,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

NYSE ACEL opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $96,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

