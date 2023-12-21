William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Accenture in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ACN opened at $339.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.21. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $346.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

