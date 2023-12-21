VMware (NYSE:VMW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $181.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.46. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of VMware by 100,043.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $53,823,565,000 after buying an additional 374,207,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,317,558 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,488,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,640,289 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,603,795,000 after purchasing an additional 260,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in VMware by 115.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

