Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 4,759 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.