Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 127.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in American Express by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $180.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $185.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.56.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

