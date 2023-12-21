Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $81,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $888.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.