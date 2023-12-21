Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 1,514 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.40 and a 200-day moving average of $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.