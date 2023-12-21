Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $419.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $427.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.27. The company has a market cap of $393.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

