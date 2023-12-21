Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $275.18 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.