Veery Capital LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Veery Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.44. 294,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,138. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

