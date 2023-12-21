Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Veery Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Veery Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 8.4% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.79. The company had a trading volume of 328,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,990. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.