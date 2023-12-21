Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $215.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

