Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is HB Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for 2.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $160,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

